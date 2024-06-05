Hope for train building return

The state government has offered another glimmer of hope that train manufacturing may return to the Hunter.

The current fleet of Tangara trains was built by the, then Goninans company, at Broadmeadow.

The government says the iconic NSW made Tangara trains are set to receive critical upgrades as it forges ahead with a Future Fleet Program to return domestic manufacturing to NSW and build the next generation of Tangaras in NSW.

It says upgrading the Tangaras is critical to ensure the government has the time rebuild the industry from scratch and create a long-term pipeline of manufacturing work.