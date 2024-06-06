Hunter Water have announced 18 recipients of this years Love Water Grants Program

Hunter Water have announced 18 recipients for the fifth year of the annual Love Water Grants program.

Up to $125,000 has been distributed amongst the successful applications, with four organisations securing the lions share of $10,000 each.

The four organisations receiving the largest slice of cash are Cessnock West Public School, Newcastle Rowing Club, Dungog District Community of School and Riding for the Disabled Raymond Terrace and Lower Hunter

The projects chosen for the one-off grants support water conservation and efficiency initiatives with an education, environmental or sustainability focus.

Bolstered by thousands of dollars each in funding, the initiatives across the Hunter range from planter boxes and garden beds, water tanks and bathroom upgrades.