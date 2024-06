Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi has missed out on qualifying for his sixth Olympics.

His final shots at pistol qualification were held in Germany overnight.

Repacholi came into the last series of shots needing a score of 97 to get through.

But he only scored a 94 in the sixth series for a total of 567 which was 4 points short of the score needed to qualify.

He would have become only the second sitting federal politician to take part in an Olympics.