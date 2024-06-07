Jed Cartwright ends two-year control with Knights after just three games with the club

The Newcastle Knights have agreed to the mid-season release of one of their back rowers.

Just three appearances into his two-year contract with Newcastle, Jed Cartwright will switch to the Super League.

The 27-year-old has inked a new 18-month deal with Hull FC where his father John Cartwright has been appointed head coach from 2025.

A product of Penrith’s junior system, the six foot four forward has played off the bench for the Knights on three occasions this season, helping them record two wins.

Cartwright’s departure means there is now two vacancies in Newcastle’s top 30 roster.