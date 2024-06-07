Man Charged, Officer Injured After High Speed Pursuit Across Port Stephens

One man is in custody and a police officer has been injured following a high speed pursuit through Port Stephens early on Friday morning.

The incident was sparked around 3am, when a black Ford utility allegedly failed to stop as directed on Bagnalls Beach Road in Corlette.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which allegedly reached speeds of up to 165km per hour through the Nelson and Salamander Bay areas, before looping back to Corlette.

The ute came to a stop on Spinnaker Way where the male driver attempted to escape into a waiting Toyota RAV 4 with police hot on his heels.

During the subsequent arrest, an officer was allegedly kicked in the chest and injured.

A 30-year-old man was eventually apprehended and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit, custody of a knife, assault police, possess prohibited drug and driving whilst suspended and was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court today.