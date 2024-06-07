A man in his 20’s charged after police pursuit in Nelson Bay

A man will face court today after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Nelson Bay early this morning.

At about 3 o’clock, police tried to unsuccessfully stop a black Ford Falcon utility on Bagnall Road, after it was brought to the attention of officers due to the manner of driving.

Instead the driver allegedly took off.

The car then began doing laps of Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay for about 20 minutes, allegedly clocking 70 kays over the speed limit.

When the ute eventually stopped at the corner of Bagnall Beach road and Spinnaker Way, the driver was arrested and slapped with a number of driving offences including police pursuit and not stop.

He has been refused bail to front Raymond Terrace Court later today.