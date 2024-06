Newcastle’s iconic city hall clock, visible throughout the city, is being set to 12 and chimes turned off to allow restoration works.

Newcastle council says there is a range of technical issues affecting the operation of the clock and its chimes with Heritage NSW experts called in.

The council spent 20 million dollars up to 2021 on large-scale restoration of the city hall.

No time-line has been given for the return to proper time and chiming because of the complex nature of the repair works.