End Of Newcastle Jets Ownership Saga With Club’s “Exciting Announcement” On Future

The Newcastle Jets officially announced the successful sale of the club to new owners today.

A press conference was called by the club this afternoon where the details were revealed around the takeover by Maverick Sports Partners, a consortium of businessmen from Sydney and Melbourne.

The deal secures the Newcastle franchise’s survival in the A-Leagues following a more then three year interregnum where the Jets were propped up by rival clubs.

It brings an end to a tumultuous nine months, during which advisory and investment firm Kordamentha had been working to find a new buyer.

Jets CEO Shane Mattiske says its a significant day for the club.

“Over the last three years, we have built a strong foundation for the future of this football club, and it is exciting to be beginning a new era with incoming owners who believe in the opportunity that exists with this Club, with this community and with Football as a whole.

“Throughout our process, Maurice Bisetto, the consortium representative, and his partners have demonstrated a deep understanding of football and how to bring success. They also understand this community and their plans are very much aligned with the work that is already underway. I know the Group will bring positive new thinking, new connections and a wealth of experience that will drive the growth of this Club moving forward,” Mattiske said.

The Jets had a patchy campaign punctuated by moments of brilliance in the last A-League Men season and finished in 10th place.

Meantime, Newcastle’s women’s team made it all the way to an historic A-League Women’s Semi-Final after a fairytale run, but were ultimately defeated by Melbourne City in their two-legged playoff.