Jarryd Hayne’s Convictions Over Newcastle Sexual Assault Quashed In Appeal

Jarryd Hayne’s sexual assault convictions have been quashed in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal.

In May last year, the 36-year-old was was found guilty of sexually assaulting a women in Newcastle and jailed for four years and nine months.

It was the third time Hayne had been tried over the alleged incident on the night of the NRL Grand Final in 2018.

The first trial resulted in a hung jury and the second trial a conviction, which was then overturned in a separate appeal.

In the latest development, the Court of Criminal Appeal decided in favour of quashing the two counts of sexual intercourse without consent for which Hayne was convicted in 2023.

The court ruled the judge erred during the trial by not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined, and not properly directing the jury about how to deal with allegations the woman had lied.

Hayne will be released from custody after being granted bail this afternoon.

The possibility of pursuing a fourth trial is at the discretion of the Director of Public Prosecutions.