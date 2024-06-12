New Medicare Urgent Care Clinic set to open in the Hunter

Another Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is set to be established in the Hunter.

The Newcastle-Lake Macquarie clinic will aim to take pressure off the John Hunter Hospital, where around 40 per cent of presentations are category 4 and 5, which are semi and non-urgent.

The service will be commissioned by the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network and will complement the Cessnock clinic which opened up on Vincent Street in October 2023.

An expression of interest process will be undertaken over the next few months to lock in a suitable location for the newest facility, which is one of a further 29 to be established across the country.

Health Minister Mark Butler says it will make it easier and to see a doctor for free.

““People living in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle will be able to get the care they need from doctors and nurses without having to wait at the John Hunter.



“This clinic will make a significant difference in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle by providing high quality, accessible care outside of normal GP hours without having to reach for your wallet,” Mr Butler said.