Police vehicle stop has seen a man charged with 14 offences in the Upper Hunter

A man is set to face court next month after he was caught drug-driving, with two unregistered firearms in the vehicle in the Upper Hunter.

Police stopped a ute on Macqueen Street in Aberdeen on Monday evening, where the driver was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result, and a subsequent drug test which returned a positive reading.

A search of the vehicle then turned up two rifles, one of which was allegedly loaded, ammunition and a substance believed to be methylamphetamine.

The man, a 37-year-old, was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with 14 offences and refused bail.

However he was granted it after appearing in Muswellbrook Local Court yesterday and will return on July 2nd.