The latest stage of the Fernleigh Awabakal Track is now open to the public.

The stretch between Ocean Road in Belmont to Hilda Street in Belmont South has been under construction for the past year.

The project is scheduled for full completion next month, when the northern section is opened, connecting the Fernleigh Track with Ocean Street, creating a continuous 35 kilometre active transport route between Adamstown and Murrays Beach.

Plans are underway for an official opening on Sunday July 14.