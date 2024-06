Despite many days of bad weather last month, Marine Rescue NSW says people out boating didn’t risk the conditions.

Deputy commissioner Darren Schott has praised boaters for heeding advice about monitoring weather and sea conditions last month resulting in the service’s quietest May since 2020.

Across the Hunter/Central Coast region, there were 64 search and rescue missions, including 21 emergency responses with 110 people safely returned to shore.

It was the second-busiest region in the state.