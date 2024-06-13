Police release CCTV footage looking for information into Islington house fire

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious house fire in Newcastle earlier this year.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Norfolk Avenue, Islington shortly after 11 o’clock on March 25, following reports of the blaze.

Crews managed to contain the flames and no one was injured, however the rest of the house suffered significant damage.

Strike force detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV footage of two men who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The first man is described as being about 170-180cm tall, of solid build and with dark hair and pictured wearing an orange hi-vis shirt, dark shorts, tan work boots and sunglasses.

The second man is described as being about 180-185cm tall, of muscular build and with black hair, pictured wearing a yellow hi-vis shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Newcastle Detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.