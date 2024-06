A man has died following a motorcycle crash at Charlestown.

About 7.20 last night, a motorcycle crashed off the Pacific Highway and hit a power pole.

The rider – a man aged in his 20s – was treated by paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.