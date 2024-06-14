Have You Seen Ella: Police Appeal For Info About Girl Missing Since Monday

Concern is growing for a young girl who has been missing for almost a week with police now calling for assistance.

12-year-old Ella Dowers was last seen in Arcadia Vale around 9am on Monday, June 10 but there has been no trace of her since.

She is described as Caucasian, between 130 and 150cm tall, of thin build with long, dyed red hair and blue eyes.

Ella is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers.