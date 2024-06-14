Police launch appeal to track down man missing from Beresfield

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man missing from Beresfield.

42-year-old Daniel Green was last seen on John Renshaw Drive at around 2pm on Thursday.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 Centimetres tall, of solid build with short brown hair and was wearing blue track pants and jumper with a fluro shirt underneath, work boots and a black cap.

Daniel is known to frequent the Heatherbrae and Raymond Terrace areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.