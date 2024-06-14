Popular late night food spot applies for later trading

The owners of the Oasis food court in Hamilton are seeking to extend their trading hours.

The popular, post-night out food spot on Beaumont Street, is currently forced to close at 2am, but a modification application has been lodged with Newcastle Council to push that back to 4amon Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

According to documents lodges as part of the modification, the five tenancies say they are disadvantaged at present, due to other food premises in the area being able to operate later than they can.

“The current requirement to close at 2am results in a large portion of customers moving onto the alternate premises in the immediate locality putting the occupiers of the subject site at a financial disadvantage.

“Given many other similar premises are currently allowed to operate at these hours in the immediate locality without CCTV or security, the modification is sought to maintain some consistency to opening hours as well as continuing the viability of the businesses. The late night trading represents a high proportion of the premises trading income and removal of these hours will be detrimental to the ability of these premises to continue to trade,” the application says.

Newcastle Council will now assess the details.