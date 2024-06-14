Proposed boundary redistribution set to have implications for the Hunter

The Australian Electoral Commission has announced the NSW electorate proposed to be scrapped as part of a re-distribution.

NSW must lose one seat due to slower population growth and the AEC has landed on North Sydney which has been in play since federation.

Other changes proposed as part of the re-distribution is to the electorate of Paterson, which is currently held by Meryl Swanson, which could lose areas including Kurri Kurri, Abermain and Buchanan to the seat of Hunter, held by Dan Repacholi.

Hunter is also likely to lose a large chunk of residents in the north-west, with Widden, Denman and Muswellbrook set to move into Barnaby Joyce’s electorate of New England.

The electorate of Shortland, held by Pat Conroy is also likely to gain residents from the seat of Hunter in areas including Glendale and Argenton.

While some parts of Elermore Vale and Wallsend will move into Sharon Claydon’s seat of Newcastle from Hunter.

A final determination on the proposals will be handed down in October.

Objections can be made until July 12.