Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Van Near Cessnock

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash between a van and a pedestrian near Cessnock on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Aberdare Road, Aberdare to reports of the incident at about 5.45pm.

According to witnesses, first responders administered CPR to the pedestrian until NSW Ambulance arrived.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to hospital but sadly he died on the journey.

The man, believed to have been aged in his 80s, is yet to be formally identified.

Police remained at the crime scene for a number of hours as they began efforts to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 64-year-old man who had been driving the Hyundai iLoad van underwent mandatory testing.

As inquiries continue anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.