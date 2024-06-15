Plans For New Hunter Schools Unveiled In Pre-budget Announcement

The NSW Government has announced the location of a new school in Huntlee | Image: Google Maps.

The NSW Education Minister is in town today to unveil plans for a new school in the Hunter.

Set to be located in Huntlee along Reading Road and Personia Boulevard, the public primary and secondary school will cater to families in the rapidly growing suburb as well as neighbouring Branxton and North Rothbury.

It is part of a $1.4 billion state government investment for new and upgraded regional schools, with the funding to be delivered over the next four years.

Many will also benefit from a $769 million spend on building 100 new public preschools, which the government says will be co-located with public primary schools, by 2027.

49 of these preschools will be in regional locations including the Hunter.

Medowie is in line for a long-awaited high school, while minor upgrades are also being delivered locally at Gillieston Public School, and several high schools including at Newcastle, Irrawang and Heatherbrae.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2024-25 NSW Budget which will be handed down by Treasurer Daniel Mookhey on Tuesday.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said government is committed to ensuring every single child across the state, no matter where they live, have access to a free, quality, public education.

“The NSW Labor Government is committed to delivering regional school infrastructure to communities left behind by the Liberals and Nationals,” the minister said.

“For too long under the former government, families in regional NSW were promised the world, while little was delivered for the regions”

“This Budget demonstrates our commitment to ensuring children across NSW can access a world-class education in high-quality facilities – no matter their postcode.”