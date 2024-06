A boy is being treated in hospital for several injuries following a single motor vehicle crash near Cessnock yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at Earl Park Court Kitchener, South of Cessnock around 4pm and arrived shortly after.

A young boy was injured in a motorcycle accident and treated by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for multiple injuries.

He was then airlifting to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.