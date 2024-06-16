Man charged after allegedly assaulting another patron at Central Coast pub

A man will front court next month accused of assaulting another patron at a pub on the Central Coast over the long weekend.

The Raptor Squad launched an investigation into reports a 40-year-old man had been spat on and intimidated by two men at Chittaway Bay Tavern.

Following inquiries, they executed a search warrant at a Berkeley Vale property on Thursday where they allegedly located small amounts of prohibited drugs and an electronic device which were seized.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the home and later hit with a number of charges including assault and intimidation offences.

He has since been released on bail and is due to appear in Wyong Local Court on July 3.