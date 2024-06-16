More than $130,000 funnelled into Maitland Park War Memorial renovations

A historic World War I memorial in the Hunter is set to receive renovations after a significant Federal Government funding injection.

More than $130,000 will be delivered Maitland RSL Sub-branch to undertake upgrades and renovations at Maitland Park War Memorial.

The money will go towards renovations and upkeep of the over 100-year-old memorial opened in 1923, in a bid to preserve and honour the stories of local veterans for years to come.

The cash comes from the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program and and is one of 91 organisation nationwide sharing in $1.68 million.

Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson says, the renovations will help preserve the memory of local veterans.

“These important projects funded by the Albanese Government will ensure the stories of veterans from our community are remembered for decades to come,” she said.

“I’m proud that the Government is committed to recognising and commemorating all veterans and their families, both past and present.”

“I look forward to the completion of works at Maitland Park War Memorial to ensure its longevity for our region’s future.”

Image: Maitland RSL Sub Branch Facebook

Open Arms – Veterans & Families Counselling provides 24/7 free confidential crisis support for current and ex-serving ADF personnel and their families on 1800 011 046 or openarms.gov.au. Safe Zone Support provides anonymous counselling on 1800 142 072. Defence All- Hours Support Line provides support for ADF personnel on 1800 628 036 or defence.gov.au/health/healthportal. Defence Member and Family Helpline provides support for Defence families on 1800 624 608.