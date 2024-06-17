Police investigations are continuing following a motorbike pursuit in Cessnock

Police are appealing for information following a motorbike pursuit in Cessnock yesterday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers attempted to stop a trail bike travelling along Wollombi Road, near West Avenue, Cessnock around 12.30am.

When the bike failed to stop a pursuit was initiated, continuing along Bell Street, Bellbird, before turning onto Doyle Street and into a park.

The pursuit was soon terminated due to the manner of driving.

A short time later police saw the bike again, however it entered bushland on Crossing Street, Bellbird.

The bike was later located unattended in bushland behind Clare Street, Cessnock.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.