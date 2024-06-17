Local Professor ranks at the top of Australia’s best scientists

A local Professor has ranked at the top of the country’s best scientists in the field of medicine.

Neurogastroenterologist Laureate Professor Nick Tally from the University of Newcastle has spent his career in internal medicine, disease, surgery, research and clinical education and can now add number one in Australia and 171st in the world to his resume.

More than 25,000 of his peers from across the globe were considered for the rankings, which are based on several indicators and metrics, including paper and citation vales.

Professor Talley has an impressive 132,350 citations and over 2,000 publications to his name

Conjunct Professor Peter Gibson was the next highest Newcastle researcher at number 56 in Australia for his work focusing on asthma, immunology and internal medicine, followed by Emeritus Professor Nikolai Bogduk and Professor Rodney Scott who placed 92nd and 93rd respectively.