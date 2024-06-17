Police release fresh CCTV as part of investigations into stolen ATM in Tea Gardens

Police have released fresh CCTV footage as part of investigations into a stolen ATM in Tea Gardens earlier this year.

Three people travelling in a stolen Ford Ranger, forced their way into a tobacconist on Myall Road in the early hours of March 16 and made off with the machine.

The vehicle, believed to be stolen from Corlette, was sighted by officers on Tarean Road in Karuah and while a pursuit was initiated, it was called off after they lost sight of the car.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.