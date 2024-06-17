Ribbon Cut On Lydon Oval Upgrades

Spectators are now able to make use of new amenities at the field | Image supplied.

The ribbon was officially cut on new amenities at Lydon Oval over the weekend.

The $324,637 project has upgraded the existing aging facilities to provide a safe and welcoming environment for players and spectators.

It is a huge boost for Dudley Redhead FC with the upgrades aimed at increasing accessibility and participation, particularly among women and girls inspired to play following the success of the Matildas.

A $320,000 election commitment from the Federal Government helped pay for the work under the Investing in Our Communities Program.

The funding initiative delivered community and sporting infrastructure, open space improvements and other community priorities across the country, and was intended to assist communities to build their strengths and improve liveability.

Local MP Pat Conroy was on hand yesterday to celebrate the completion of the project, as well as the Spider Jones Cup and Pride round.

“I am so excited for the club and broader community to enjoy the benefits of the upgraded amenities,” Mr Conroy said.

“This is yet another demonstration of the Albanese Labor Government delivering not only on our election commitments, but on our broader commitment to develop Australian communities – including by funding projects like this that build opportunity and improve liveability.”

“I strongly advocated for $320,000 to make this project possible, which have made the amenities at Lydon Oval more accessible and welcoming for all community members.”

“I’m thrilled to see it’s completed, meaning locals and visitors alike in Dudley and Redhead can take advantage of it now and for years to come.”