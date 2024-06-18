Police Search For Assailant Following Assault At Medowie

Authorities are on the hunt for the person responsible for an assault at Medowie which left a man in hospital on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Koala Close around 2.30pm to reports of the incident and found a 65-year-old man suffering an abdominal injury at the scene.

He was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.

Officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District scoured the area into the afternoon as a search for the unknown assailant got underway.

It is understood no arrests have been made at this stage.

As inquiries continue anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.