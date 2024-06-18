Trio sought for Rutherford kidnap

Police have released CCTV footage depicting three men who they believe can assist with their inquiries following a kidnapping at Rutherford earlier this year.

On Wednesday 28 February 2024, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District located a 38-year-old man in Greta suffering facial injuries.

He was later treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital for further treatment, and has since been released.

Initial inquiries led police to believe the man was forced into a black Holden sedan in the Maitland area in the early hours of Tuesday 27 February 2024 and taken to an unknown location where he was assaulted.

Following further inquiries, police believe the man may have also been forced into a second black Holden sedan in the East Maitland area later that day.

As investigations continue, police have released CCTV footage of the two vehicles and the three men who may be able to assist with the investigation:

The first man is depicted in the footage as being of Caucasian appearance, 170-175cm tall, of solid build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shoes, black shorts and a light-coloured baseball cap.

The second man depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm-180cm tall, of medium build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a black jumper with white stripes, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

The third man depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm-180cm tall, of large build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a navy-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000