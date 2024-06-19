Hunter Water is making moves towards a lower carbon future by inking a deal with AGL

Hunter Water is making moves towards a lower carbon future, entering an electricity purchase agreement with AGL.

The organisation has put pen to paper on a Retail Renewable Power Purchase Agreement with the energy giant that will supply their larger sites with electricity.

The partnership aims to deliver long term cost certainty and lower Hunter Waters operational carbon footprint by around 70%.

The commitment from Hunter Water will ensure renewable energy certificates (in the form of large-scale generation certificates under the Commonwealth Large-scale Renewable Energy Target scheme) are surrendered in a quantity equivalent to a proportion of the electricity used by Hunter Water’s largest sites, gradually increasing to 100% in 2030.

AGL General Manager Commercial and Industrial Customers, Ryan Warburton, said the agreement will help Hunter Water with their commitment to a sustainable future.

“We are proud to partner with Hunter Water, operating near AGL’s generation assets in the Hunter Valley, and assist them on their energy transition journey.

“There is a clear synergy between AGL and Hunter Water as we are both dedicated to providing essential services to the local Hunter community, as well as being committed to a lower carbon future.”

The seven year deal will come into effect January 1st next year.