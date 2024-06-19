King Edward Park revamp detailed

Novocastrians are being given their first look at the concept designs for a key link in the city’s iconic coastal walkway.

The vision reveals a hallmark wide shared pathway snaking its way through the heritage-listed King Edward Park, transforming a section of the Bathers Ways between the Terrace car park near Shepherd’s Hill Cottage and South Newcastle Beach.

The project will include renewal of King Edward Park’s amenities and will seek to improve the connection between the lawn around the iconic Victorian rotunda, and the popular Garside Gardens, which are known for their colourful flower displays each Spring.

More comfortable viewing areas with shade and seating will enhance the overall visitor experience, with lookout platforms offering sweeping views off the coast, while an upgraded entry will create a more fitting welcome to this significant site.