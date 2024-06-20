One of Newcastle’s most iconic pieces of street art has been given new life

A public mural in Newcastle by one of Australia’s most prestigious artists has been re-created.

The artwork of an anonymous Indigenous child now presides over the the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Hunter Street.

It will feel familiar to many Novocastrians having previously featured at a nearby location until it was demolished as part of the Stella Apartments development in 2019.

The fresh coat of paint at the Newcastle Interchange site comes after a mural of Aunty June Rose and her great-granddaughter Nayeli was destroyed beyond repair by vandals last week.

It prompted Transport for NSW, which is responsible for its maintenance, wasted no time in replacing it, with Newcastle Council also set to come to the table with new garden beds in the coming weeks.

The artist, Adnate won the Packing Room Prize as part of the Archibald last month for his portrait of musician Baker Boy.