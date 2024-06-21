Sleeping out for the homeless

Hunter CEOs have finished up their cold night out as part of the annual Vinnies winter Sleepout to raise funds for the charity.

The group had been camping in the car park of the Newcastle CBD headquarters of St Vincent de Paul.

They joined CEOs from around Australia, with Vinnies saying more than 7.8 million dollars has been raised this year.

The charity says close to 14-thousand people have been assisted by St Vincent de Paul Society members in the Maitland/Newcastle region over the past year, including close to half experiencing housing stress.

Funds raised from the Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Newcastle will be used to support work in the local community, including funding a new Vinnies Van service to provide meals and support across the region and supporting the Matthew Talbot Homelessness Service.

Picture: Glenn Beatty, Manager, Matthew Talbot Homelessness Service.