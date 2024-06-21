News

Man Arrested By Police Following Stabbing At Merewether

One man is in police custody and another is in hospital after an alleged stabbing in Merewether on Friday morning.

Emergency services rushed to Selwyn Street  just after 7 o’clock to reports of the incident.

Officers were told that a 33-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his leg and hand during a confrontation with another male who allegedly broke into a neighbouring property.

The victim was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Detectives scoured the crime scene for several hours as they began piecing together the events.

Following a search of the surrounding area a 23-year-old man was arrested at a nearby unit on Wilton Street.

He remains at Newcastle Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

