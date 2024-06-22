Railway station improvements announced

Kotara and Cockle Creek will be among the next group of stations to receive accessibility upgrades, with design and investigation work for the two stations funded under the Government’s $800 million Safe and Accessible Transport program.

The design of the upgrades at Kotara and Cockle Creek stations will consider the installation of new lifts, stairs, ramps and footbridges to improve access to the station along with platform resurfacing, tactile ground surface indicators to assist the sight-impaired and increase safety at night, accessible car parking, boarding assistance zones, kiss and ride zones, bus stop upgrades, bicycle hoops and upgraded lighting and CCTV to boost station security.

Planning will also investigate improvements to surrounding footpaths and ramps.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen, who’ll be in the Hunter today for the announcement, says In 2024, it’s not acceptable that a person in a wheelchair, a parent with a pram or a kid with a bike can’t easily access a station in NSW.