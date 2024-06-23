Novocastrians will be invited to have their say on a proposal to add to the city’s cycling network from tomorrow.

Plans are underway for a 650m stretch along Chinchen and Hubbard street in Islington that will use both on and off road paths and connect to existing cycle infrastructure, improving accessibility and safety for students travelling to Tighes Hill Tafe and the local public school.

The project set to be delivered by Newcastle Council will utilise almost $1 million dollars from the State governments Get NSW Active Program.

Community feedback is open from tomorrow and will be used to form the detailed design.