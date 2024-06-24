Lake Macquarie Council is set to consider billion dollar growth for the cities north west

Lake Macquarie is slated for billion dollar growth with council poised to consider 20-year development plans for North West Lake Macquarie.

The area could see more than 3,000 jobs and 5,200 new homes created under the infrastructure plans as well as an extra $6.3 billion of annual economy generated.

The draft plans name Cockle Creek as a key area for growth in the city, with Government land earmarked to support new commercial and high-density high-rise housing of eight plus stories.

Blueprints also name Teralba, Speers Point, Boolaroo, Glendale, Cardiff and Argenton.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says, the Boolaroo land is ripe for development.

“Geographically, it’s right in the centre of the Lower Hunter Region, it’s well-connected by road and rail, and the draft strategy outlines plans for enhanced bus connections in line with forecast growth,” she said.

“Achieving the areas potential can only be achieved if we work effectively and efficiently with all levels of government and other key stakeholders,” Councilor Fraser said.

“Australia’s housing crisis and its rapidly growing population have been well documented in recent times. Future development like this helps address that, without the need for massive urban sprawl and greenfield development.”

“A blueprint like this also provides some certainty for investors and developers, showing them our vision for the area.”

Council will consider placing the plans on public exhibition for 28 days at tonight’s Ordinary Council meeting.