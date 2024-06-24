Man charged following hit-and-run in Newcastle

A man has been charged after a skateboarder was hit by a vehicle in Newcastle.

About 9pm on Friday June 21, police were called to Nesca Park on Greenslope Street in Bar Beach after receiving reports a man had been hit by a utility.

Attending officers were told he had been skateboarding on the park grounds before he was hit by the vehicle, which fled the scene.

The 54-year-old was treated before he was transported to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene was established and following investigations an 18-year-old was arrested on Saturday and charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, operate vehicle so driving wheel/s undergo loss of traction, and destroy or damage property.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday July 11.