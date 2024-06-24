Man missing from Sydney may be in Newcastle

Police are appealing for public help to locate a man who has now been missing for almost a month and may be in Newcastle.

48-year-old Samuel Fallshaw was last seen at Penrith Railway Station at about 3pm on Tuesday May 28.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180 centimetres tall, with a medium-large build, brown medium length hair and hazel eyes.

Samuel is known to frequent the Eastwood, Hamilton, Woy Woy, Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.