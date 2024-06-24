Six teens chased by police in the Hunter

Police charged six teenagers following a pursuit through the Hunter on Saturday night.

They saw an allegedly stolen Volkswagen sedan travelling at speed on the New England Highway, Whittingham.

The vehicle was pursued through Singleton and Muswellbrook before police successfully put down road spikes and formed a roadblock near Aberdeen, stopping the vehicle.

During the roadblock, the Volkswagen allegedly rammed into two highway patrol vehicles.

All six occupants – a 14-year-old male driver and his five male passengers, one aged 15 and four aged 17 – were arrested at the scene and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.

All six were charged and appeared in a children’s court yesterday.