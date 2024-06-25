Newcastle Art Gallery redevelopment moves forward

More details about the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery have been revealed.

Novocastrians have been given their first look as construction progresses — with Newcastle Council’s artist’s impressions and an animated fly-through of the ART GALLERY’s new interior unveiled.

The building footprint has been extended along Darby Street and Queen Street — more than doubling the size of the gallery with a new exhibition space, modern facilities and a permanent cafe.

The Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation presented the gallery with an additional $4.55m in funding for the expansion.

Construction is moving forward on site following extensive site preparation and mine grouting works, with the ground floor slabs for the new Gallery spaces and cafe now complete.

The ground floor and basement columns are progressing alongside the installation of the shear walls, which will provide the structural support needed for the new building.