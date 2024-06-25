Police round up five teenagers accused of vandal attacks on Cameron Park homes

The law has caught up with five teenagers accused of causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to homes in Cameron Park.

Over the weekend of May 4 – 6, four newly-built properties were broken into and vandalised on Butterworth Street.

According to images of the ready to be moved in homes, released as part of the investigations, holes had been kicked in walls, motor oil spilled on the floor, paint spread around and tyre marks on the carpet, causing upwards of $50 thousand in damage.

A 14 and 15-year-old from Cameron Park and a 13, 14 and 16-year-old from Edgeworth have now been identified and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.