A man has been fatally hit by a ute in Lake Macquarie

Investigations are underway after a man was fatally hit by a car in Lake Macquarie this morning.

At about 3:15am emergency services were called to Alhambra Avenue, Cardiff to reports a man has been hit by a car.

Officers were told a man had been ‘lying on the road’ and was hit by a utility.

Paramedics attended to the man who is yet to be formally identified, however, he died at the scene.

The 45-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Police investigations are underway and a report of information is being prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.