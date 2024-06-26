Richard And Shanna John Shipton, the father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Riley TaylorJune 26, 2024 9:09 amJune 26, 2024 John Shipton, the father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaks out following the release of his son. Listen to the podcast. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Richard-King-Breakfast-Podcast-John-shipton-26062024.mp3 Previous ArticleA man has been fatally hit by a ute in Lake MacquarieNext ArticleKnights rising star David Armstrong set to switch to English Super League