Knights rising star David Armstrong set to switch to English Super League

One of the Newcastle Knights rising stars is set to make a switch to the English Super League.

David Armstrong has inked a three year deal with Leigh Leopards but will see out the remainder of this season at Newcastle.

The 23-year-old made his NRL debut early this season, deputizing for injured skipper Kalyn Ponga at fullback, where he scored five tries in five games.

Armstong’s departure means there is now three vacancies in Newcastle’s top 30 roster.

It comes just weeks after Newcastle agreed to the mid-season release of back rower Jed Cartwright after just three appearances with the club.

Cartwright has also switched to the Super League, signing a deal with Hull FC, where his father has been appointed head coach.