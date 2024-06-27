Teen Charged With Terrorism Offence After Incident In Newcastle

The 19-year-old will front court in Newcastle today.

A teenager who was arrested in Newcastle while allegedly kitted out with tactical gear and knives has now been charged.

He was arrested by police around 12.30pm yesterday outside Newcastle Museum on Workshop Way.

A number of items were seized in a subsequent search of his person and will undergo further analysis.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and has now been charged with one count of Other acts done in preparation for, or planning, for terrorist act, contrary to Section 101.6 of the Criminal Code Act (CTH).

As investigations shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the incident – including the existence of a document which was circulated to media outlets – the case was escalated to the Joint Counter Terrorism Team based in Sydney.

The 19-year-old from Raymond Terrace was refused bail and is due to appear in Newcastle Local Court today accused of planning for a terrorist act.

Authorities stress there is no ongoing threat to the community in relation to the incident and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should contact the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400.