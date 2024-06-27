Warning issued following mushroom gummy hospitalisations

NSW health authorities have issued a warning after a number of people have been hospitalised after taking toxic mushroom gummies.

Five people in NSW have experienced unexpected toxicity after consuming Uncle Frogs. Similar cases have also been reported in other states.

Two varieties have been associated with the hospitalisations, the Cordyceps Mushroom Gummies and the Lion’s Mane Mushroom Gummies.

NSW Health says patients have experienced nausea, seizures, anxiety, hallucinations, drowsiness and rapid heart beat.

The advice from authorities is to safely dispose of the products away from children and pets.