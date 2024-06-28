A Port Stephens man is facing charges for allegedly grooming a child online

A Port Stephens man will front court today after he allegedly attempted to groom a child online.

Strike Force Trawler detectives launched investigations last month into a man after he allegedly attempted to groom a child on social media.

Detectives searched a home in Medowie at 7:30 yesterday morning, where they located and seized an electronic device before arresting the 52-year-old man.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged use carriage service to groom/procure person under 16 and four counts of fail to comply with reporting obligations.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court today.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.