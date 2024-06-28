Construction has wrapped up on a new skatepark in Maitland

The construction of a new skatepark in Maitland has now wrapped up.

Works got underway in September last year on the new facility which has been built to the west of the existing Largs Skatepark, which was built back in the early 2000’s and in desperate need of replacement.

Maitland Council have now confirmed the wraps have been taken off the new $754,000 park which features a pump track, half pipe, volcano, grind rails, shade shelter and a pathway from Largs Avenue.

The old one is set to meet the fate of a bulldozer.